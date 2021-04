Murray will patrol the road crease in Thursday's game against the Canucks, per the NHL's roster report.

Murray has been strong in net across his past three starts, going 2-1-0 along with a 1.68 GAA and .942 save percentage over that span. The veteran has struggled against Vancouver this season, surrendering 11 goals in just two starts. Murray will draw a decent matchup against a Canucks offense that sits 22nd in the league in goals per game this campaign (2.65).