Murray turned away 36 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

That was the type of performance Ottawa had in mind when they acquired Murray in the offseason and awarded him a lucrative four-year contract. After a 1-5-1 start to the season, Murray stymied the North Division-leading Canadiens, his first time holding an opponent to fewer than three goals all year. The 26-year-old still has plenty of work to do to improve upon his 4.40 GAA and .866 save percentage.