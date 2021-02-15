Murray (upper body) skated Monday but won't be in the lineup against Toronto, Chris Stevens of TSN 1200 reports.

With Murray still dealing with his upper-body issue, Marcus Hogberg will get the starting nod against the Maples Leafs on Monday. The fact that the 26-year-old Murray has begun skating is certainly a step in the right direction. An upcoming back-to-back with Toronto on Wednesday and Thursday could give Murray an opportunity to start again, otherwise, Joey Daccord could make his second NHL appearance.