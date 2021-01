Murray will draw the start for Thursday's road matchup with the Canucks, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Murray will draw the start for the sixth time in eight games this season, but he hasn't earned a victory since Jan. 15. This season the 26-year-old has gone 1-3-1 along with a 4.47 GAA and .862 save percentage in five appearances. Murray will face a tough task against a Canucks squad that he just got shelled against in Monday's 7-1 loss.