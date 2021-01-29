Murray allowed four goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.

The Canucks' best players were active early in this one, as Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes all had multi-point outings within the first 25 minutes. Murray stayed in the game, but the Senators' offense couldn't get anything past Braden Holtby, outside of a wonderful individual effort by Thomas Chabot. Murray dropped to 1-4-1 in six starts this year, and he has a 4.39 GAA and an .859 save percentage. Fantasy managers who thought a change of scenery would do Murray good may want to consider a backup plan at this point.