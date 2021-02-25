Murray will start between the pipes for Thursday's game against Calgary, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Murray has been on a strong in his past two starts, going 2-0-0 along with a 2.80 GAA and a .912 save percentage over that span. The 26-year-old will get a solid matchup against a Flames offense that sits 24th in the league in goals per game this season (2.50).
