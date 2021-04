Murray will patrol the crease in Monday's road contest against the Flames, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Murray will make his third straight start after missing 14 games with an upper-body injury. In his last outing, the 26-year-old recorded his first shutout of the season, stopping all 23 shots in Montreal. Still, he owns a brutal .886 save percentage and 3.62 GAA in 24 games this season. Murray is 3-2-0 while allowing 15 goals on 136 shots in five games against Calgary on the year.