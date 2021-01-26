Murray will draw the start in Vancouver on Monday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

Murray will start for the fifth time through six games for Ottawa but he's looking for his first win since Jan. 15. The 26-year-old has allowed at least three goals in every outing so far, sporting a 3.78 GAA and .880 save percentage. He'll look to turn things around against the Canucks who have scored 11 goals over their last three contests.