Murray will defend the home net in Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Murray was brilliant in Sunday's win over the Habs, turning aside 30 of 32 shots. The 26-year-old has been quite inconsistent in February, but he's been remarkable at home with a .944 save percentage and a 1-2-0 record. Nevertheless, the Canadiens still have a ton of firepower on offense, as they rank eighth with 3.35 goals per game.