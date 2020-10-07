Murray has been traded to Ottawa in exchange for the 52nd overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and forward Jonathan Gruden, reports TSN.ca.

Murray and his two Stanley Cups bring instant credibility to the Ottawa rebuild, even if his numbers last season were soft. The 26-year-old had an .899 save percentage and 2.87 GAA in 38 appearances with the Pens last season. Murray is a restricted free agent coming off a three-year, $11.25 million deal. A raise is coming.