Murray (concussion) will be available for the start of training camp in the fall, general manager Pierre Dorion told reporters Wednesday, per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.

Murray missed the final 28 games of the season while recovering from his concussion but is expected to be good to go for 2022-23. In 20 appearances this year, the 28-year-old netminder went 5-12-2 with a 3.05 GAA and one shutout. His poor performance even led to a stint in the minors. As such, it's hard to determine where Murray fits into the lineup next season as he will likely be in a competition for the starting job with Anton Forsberg.