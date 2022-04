Murray (upper body) will miss the final three games of the campaign, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Murray will finish the campaign having gone 5-12-2 while posting a 3.05 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 20 appearances. The 27-year-old netminder struggled for long stretches this year and even spent some time in the AHL, so there's no guarantee he'll enter the 2022-23 campaign as Ottawa's No. 1 option in goal despite his $6.25 million annual salary.