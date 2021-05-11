Murray (lower body) won't be available for Wednesday's season finale versus the Maple Leafs, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Murray will miss an eighth straight game Wednesday due to his lower-body issue, but at this point there's no reason to believe he won't be fully recovered in time for next campaign's training camp. The 26-year-old netminder will finish a somewhat disappointing first season with the Senators during which he posted a 10-13-1 record while registering a sub-par 3.38 GAA and .893 save percentage in 27 appearances.