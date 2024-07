Andonovski signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Senators on Wednesday.

Andonovski was selected by Ottawa with the 140 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. He had seven goals, 32 points and 124 PIM in 65 regular-season outings with OHL Kitchener in 2023-24. The 19-year-old also recorded an assist and 14 PIM in 10 playoff games with the junior club.