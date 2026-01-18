Andonovski scored a goal, added an assist and recorded a fighting major in OHL Kitchener's 4-3 win over Guelph on Sunday.

Andonovski earned the Gordie Howe hat trick in Kitchener's win. This was his second OHL game of the year since he was reassigned to Kitchener from AHL Belleville. He went scoreless in three outings with Belleville but battled injuries early in the season, so it makes sense that he'll close out 2025-26 in the OHL to play a large role in a lower-pressure environment.