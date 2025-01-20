Highmore notched an even-strength assist and went plus-1 in Sunday's 2-1 win over New Jersey.

Highmore had the secondary assist on Zack Ostapchuk's first career NHL goal to open the scoring in the middle frame. Highmore has suited up in six consecutive contests after being summoned from AHL Belleville on Jan. 10. The 28-year-old figures to remain in the lineup while Ottawa contends with a few injuries to its forward group. The Nova Scotia native has two points and a plus-1 rating through six appearances this season.