Highmore recorded an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Ducks.

Highmore was called up Wednesday and got into the lineup immediately since Vladimir Tarasenko was traded to the Panthers. The helper was Highmore's second point in seven NHL appearances this season. The 28-year-old forward has added three hits, four blocked shots and one shot on goal. He's unlikely to see more than fourth-line usage during his time in the NHL.