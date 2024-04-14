Highmore (upper body) was activated from injured reserve and reassigned to AHL Belleville on Saturday.
Highmore missed 20 games, and it seems unlikely he'll have a chance to draw back into the NHL lineup over the Senators' last two games.
More News
-
Senators' Matthew Highmore: In regular jersey at practice•
-
Senators' Matthew Highmore: Surfaces on IR•
-
Senators' Matthew Highmore: Won't play Saturday•
-
Senators' Matthew Highmore: Sidelined with upper-body issue•
-
Senators' Matthew Highmore: Grabs helper in loss•
-
Senators' Matthew Highmore: Recalled from minors•