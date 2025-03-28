Highmore recorded an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Highmore set up Michael Amadio's third-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. The assist ended a 17-game dry spell for Highmore, who had just 11 shots on net and a minus-8 rating in that span. The 29-year-old has at least maintained a fourth-line role, but his lack of production makes him too risky to trust in fantasy. For the season, he's at five points, 28 shots on net, 36 hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating across 31 appearances.