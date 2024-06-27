Highmore signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Senators on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.
Highmore picked up two assists in seven NHL games last year, his first with the Senators. He added 31 points over 43 games with AHL Belleville. Highmore will have a chance to compete for a bottom-six role in training camp.
