Highmore (upper body) won't be in the lineup Saturday against the Sharks.
Highmore will miss his second straight contest. He has two assists in seven NHL outings this season. Jiri Smejkal will be in Saturday's lineup due to Highmore's absence.
More News
-
Senators' Matthew Highmore: Sidelined with upper-body issue•
-
Senators' Matthew Highmore: Grabs helper in loss•
-
Senators' Matthew Highmore: Recalled from minors•
-
Senators' Matthew Highmore: Sent to AHL•
-
Senators' Matthew Highmore: Back with Ottawa•
-
Senators' Matthew Highmore: Shuffled to minors•