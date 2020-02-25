Peca notched an assist in 9:00 during Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Peca was acquired from the Canadiens at the trade deadline, and he was unable to get to Columbus' Nationwide Arena in time for puck drop. He was definitely there in the third period, drawing the secondary helper on Colin White's tally for his first point with his new team. It's also his first point in six appearances this season -- Peca doesn't project to make enough of an impact for fantasy owners to notice him in redraft formats.