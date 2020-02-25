Senators' Matthew Peca: Adds helper despite late arrival
Peca notched an assist in 9:00 during Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
Peca was acquired from the Canadiens at the trade deadline, and he was unable to get to Columbus' Nationwide Arena in time for puck drop. He was definitely there in the third period, drawing the secondary helper on Colin White's tally for his first point with his new team. It's also his first point in six appearances this season -- Peca doesn't project to make enough of an impact for fantasy owners to notice him in redraft formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.