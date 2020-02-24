Peca will not start Monday's game at Columbus on the bench because of travel delays, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Peca was acquired Monday morning from Montreal and has to cross the international border coming from AHL Laval, which has likely caused the delay. If you were looking at him for a daily league, it might be a good idea to go elsewhere, as there's no guarantee when he will arrive for the contest against the Blue Jackets.