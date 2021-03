Peca was demoted to the taxi squad Tuesday.

Peca had played in three straight games for the Senators, in which he garnered one shot, five hits and two blocks while averaging 9:03 of ice time, but now figures to be scratched versus Montreal on Tuesday. The 27-year-old Ontario native figures to remain a fringe roster player the rest of the season, which will limit him to a low-end fantasy option at best.