Peca was recalled from AHL Belleville and assigned to the taxi squad Wednesday.
Peca appeared in just 14 NHL games last season for the Canadiens and Senators in which he garnered two assists, seven shots and 15 hits. The 27-year-old center figures to be a range option for the club and is unlikely to challenge for any serious minutes.
