Play

The Senators acquired Peca from the Canadiens in exchange for Aaron Luchuk and a 2020 seventh-round pick Monday.

Peca has spent the majority of the season with AHL Laval, recording 13 points through 34 games. According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, Peca will join the big club and is expected to play in Monday's game versus the Blue Jackets.

More News
Our Latest Stories