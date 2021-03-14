Peca was promoted to the active roster Sunday.
Peca skated on the third line with Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson during morning skate, and he'll likely remain in that spot for Sunday's game against the Maple Leafs. The 27-year-old Peca has just five NHL games under his belt this year, averaging 8:53 of ice time and producing one assist.
