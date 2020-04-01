Senators' Matthew Peca: Notched two assists before hiatus
Peca scored a pair of points in nine games with Ottawa before the season paused.
Two points in nine games isn't impressive, but given that the Senators just acquired him, the adjustment is understandable. Ottawa will be patient with Peca after trading for him from Montreal, but he's unlikely to help beyond dynasty leagues for the time being.
