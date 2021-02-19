Peca was reassigned to Ottawa's taxi squad Friday.
Peca made his season debut Thursday against the Maple Leafs, picking up an assist in 11:20 of ice time. The 27-year-old forward will likely spend the majority of the 2020-21 campaign on the taxi squad.
