The Senators reassigned Peca to AHL Belliville on Sunday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Though Peca has resorted on the taxi squad to this point, he's yet to break into the lineup for a game this season. Last season the 27-year-old recorded just two points in 14 NHL games, so his absence from the top level won't affect things from a fantasy perspective.
