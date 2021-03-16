Peca was reassigned to Ottawa's taxi squad Tuesday.
Peca has appeared in five games with the big club this season, picking up one helper and three shots on goal over that span. He'll likely continue to shuffle between levels throughout the campaign.
More News
-
Senators' Matthew Peca: Jumps to active roster•
-
Senators' Matthew Peca: Shuffles back to taxi squad•
-
Senators' Matthew Peca: Rises to active roster•
-
Senators' Matthew Peca: Dropped to taxi squad again•
-
Senators' Matthew Peca: Moves to active roster•
-
Senators' Matthew Peca: Returned to taxi squad•