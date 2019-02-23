Lajoie was relegated to AHL Belleville on Saturday.

The Senators have initiated the process of selling off premier skaters ahead of Monday's trade deadline, with Matt Duchene, who was flipped to Columbus on Friday, being the first major domino to fall in the post-Erik Karlsson era. However, Lajoie descending to the minor league probably has more to do with his own struggles -- he has zero points and a minus-6 over the past eight games -- rather than any kind of trade fallout.