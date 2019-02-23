Senators' Max Lajoie: Bumped down a rank
Lajoie was relegated to AHL Belleville on Saturday.
The Senators have initiated the process of selling off premier skaters ahead of Monday's trade deadline, with Matt Duchene, who was flipped to Columbus on Friday, being the first major domino to fall in the post-Erik Karlsson era. However, Lajoie descending to the minor league probably has more to do with his own struggles -- he has zero points and a minus-6 over the past eight games -- rather than any kind of trade fallout.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...