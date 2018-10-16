Lajoie scored a second period goal Monday in his team's 4-1 win over Dallas.

That's now three games in a row where the 20-year-old has found the stat sheet, and the defenseman has seven points on the season, including four goals. Lajoie is hot right now and the Senators are putting up goals in bunches, so if you're looking for blue line help, he's worth taking a flier on to try to ride this train for as long as it lasts.