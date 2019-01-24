Senators' Max Lajoie: Fizzles out to close first half
Lajoie went without a point in the final 13 games of the first half, posting a minus-4 rating over that span.
Lajoie's rookie season looked extremely promising when he racked up seven points in his first six games, but he's managed to add just six more in the 39 contests since then. The 20-year-old blueliner has recorded just one point since the start of December and has seen his power-play time dwindle down the stretch as well. Though Lajoie has a good shot to stick around and gain experience given that the Sens are well out of the playoff race, he shouldn't be expected to produce a ton from an offensive perspective.
