Senators' Max Lajoie: Game-time call
Lajoie (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matinee against the Sharks, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
The Senators signed Justin Falk to a two-way contract Thursday, and Wallace is saying that Falk would be the one to sub in for Lajoie if he can't give it a go.
