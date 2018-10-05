Lajoie had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut for Ottawa on Thursday night. The Senators lost 4-3 in overtime.

The goal brought his mom to tears. The 20-year-old defender tallied 119 points in 203 games in the WHL and impressed with his poise and ability to push the puck. Now, Lajoie is playing in the NHL and looks like he belongs. It will be a long season in Ottawa, so don't invest in single-year leagues. But keeper leaguers need to know Lajoie's name.