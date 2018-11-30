Senators' Max Lajoie: Hampered by undisclosed issue
Lajoie is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Sharks due to an undisclosed injury, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
With Lajoie banged up the Senators are down to five healthy defensemen on their roster, so if he's unable to go, they'll likely need to promote a player from AHL Binghamton ahead of their matchup with San Jose. Another update on the 20-year-old rookie's status should surface prior to puck drop Saturday afternoon.
