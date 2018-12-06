Lajoie (undisclosed) is hoping to play Thursday evening against the visiting Canadiens, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Lajoie originally wasn't expected to play in the upcoming contest, but those plans could change since the rookie defenseman reportedly feels good enough to take warmups. Ottawa's fifth-round pick from the 2016 draft has been quite the find, as he's up to six goals and assists apiece -- including seven man-advantage points -- through 26 games.