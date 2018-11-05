Senators' Max Lajoie: Nets power-play goal in loss
Lajoie scored a goal Sunday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.
Sunday's goal broke a seven-game pointless streak for the 20-year-old blueliner. Lajoie has been a bright spot in an otherwise unimpressive Senators season and he now has eight points in 14 games.
