Senators' Max Lajoie: Out again Tuesday
Lajoie (undisclosed) skated Monday, but isn't expected to be ready for Tuesday's game against the Canadiens, Brent Wallace of TSN reports.
Thomas Chabot has gotten most of the love among Ottawa's young defensemen, but Lajoie has been quite good in his own right. Through 26 games, the 20-year-old has six goals and six assists. Lajoie may not play Tuesday, but it seems like he may be ready to go Thursday when the Senators and Canadiens square off once again.
