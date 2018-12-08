Senators' Max Lajoie: Ready to roll
Lajoie (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against Pittsburgh.
Lajoie has been a solid source of offense from the blue line during his rookie campaign, notching six goals and 12 points in 26 contests. The 2016 fifth-round pick will likely return to a middle-pairing role against the Penguins.
