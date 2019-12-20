Senators' Max Lajoie: Set for call-up
Lajoie will be recalled from AHL Belleville on Friday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
The Senators will be without Ron Hainsey (undisclosed) against the Flyers on Saturday, which precipitated the promotion of Lajoie. The 21-year-old will have to immediately jump into the lineup versus Philadelphia and figures to log more than the 7:39 he averaged in four appearances for Ottawa this year.
