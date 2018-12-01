Senators' Max Lajoie: Sits out Saturday
Lajoie (undisclosed) will be an injured scratch for Saturday's matinee against the Sharks, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Justin Falk reportedly will sub in for Lajoie, whose next chance to play will be Tuesday for a road game against the Habs.
