Senators' Max Lajoie: Starts 2019 in Belleville
Lajoie was assigned to AHL Belleville on Sunday.
Lajoie finished the season hitting a wall, and there's a real concern that Ottawa has lost confidence in him, given that he's now going to start the year in the AHL after opening last year with the parent club. It's likely safe to wait for him to show he can return to the form he showed in 2018 before using a roster spot on him.
