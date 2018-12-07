Senators' Max Lajoie: Unavailable Thursday
Lajoie (undisclosed) won't play Thursday against the Canadiens.
Lajoie participated in pregame warmups, but he evidently isn't feeling well enough to gut it out against Montreal. The 21-year-old rookie's next opportunity to return to the lineup will arrive Saturday against the Penguins.
