McCormick had five points (three goals, two assists) in 30 games, while also supplying 56 hits in 2017-18.

McCormick finds himself in a tricky situation, as he's found AHL success and even logged 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists) in 49 games this season, but has been unable to translate it to the highest level at least thus far. With only 8:21 of ice time per game it was hard for the Wisconsin native to make an impact regardless, but he still impressively had 56 hits, while averaging a shot on goal per game. McCormick projects to push for an opening day roster spot in 2018-19, and will enter a contract season in Ottawa.