McCormick was promoted from AHL Belleville on Monday.

McCormick is back with the Senators after a brief stint in the minors. The winger's call-up could be an indication that coach Guy Boucher is going to go back to fielding 12 forwards and six defensemen -- rather than utilizing seven blueliners -- for Monday's tilt against the Canadiens. If the 25-year-old is in the game-day lineup versus Montreal, it will likely be in a bottom-six role.