Senators' Max McCormick: Exits due to injury
McCormick won't return to Thursday's matchup with the Blackhawks due to a lower-body injury.
The severity of McCormick's injury has yet to be determined, but the Senators should release another update on his status prior to Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs.
