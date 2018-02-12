Play

McCormick was called up Monday from AHL Belleville.

With Nate Thompson (lower body) not playing Tuesday against Pittsburgh, McCormick will get the nod as the emergency forward. The Wisconsin native has only appeared in five games this season but was able to light the lamp once. However, he shouldn't receive more than a fourth-line role if he cracks Tuesday's lineup.

