McCormick was waived for the purpose of being reassigned to AHL Belleville on Sunday.

The former Ohio State Buckeye signed a two-year deal to remain with the Sens this offseason, despite only featuring in seven games in 2016-17. McCormick hasn't been productive at the NHL level, tallying just four points over 27 games and figures to be a depth option at the most for Ottawa this season.

